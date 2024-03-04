Easy orange chicken; Making the takeout favorite at home

It's a take-out favorite – and you can make it at home! Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, shows us an easy recipe for orange chicken.



Orange Chicken

Ingredients:

1 cup Ying’s Batter Mix

¼ teaspoon salt (optional)

1 large or 2 small chicken breasts

2-3 cups vegetable oil

1 cup Ying’s Orange Sauce

Instructions:

Place batter mix in a mixing bowl, add 1 tablespoon oil and ½ cup water +1 tablespoon cold water. Stir in salt and mix well.

Cut chicken into cubes and coat them in the prepared batter.

Heat the remaining oil in a wok or pot over medium heat. When oil is hot (it sizzles when chicken is dropped into it), add chicken, a few pieces at a time. Fry until golden brown, and then remove them with slotted spoon or skimmer. Repeat the process with the rest of the chicken.

For crispier result, after frying all the chicken, turn up heat to high and fry the chicken second time. Drain.

Heat 1 cup orange sauce in a pan. When it starts bubbling, add fried chicken and stir to coat. Serve the crispy delicious orange chicken over rice.