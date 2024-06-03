Easy Kung Pao chicken recipe

Making take out favorites at home! Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, shares an easy recipe for Kung Pao chicken.

Kung Pao Chicken

1 boneless skinless chicken breast

4-5 dry red chilies (optional)

2 tablespoons oil

¼ cup zucchini, diced

¼ red or orange bell pepper, diced

3 tablespoons Ying’s Kung Pao Sauce

1/3 cup unsalted roasted peanuts

Instructions:

Cut chicken into 3/8 to ½-inch cubes.

Heat oil in a wok or pan over medium high heat. When oil is hot, add chicken, dry red chilies, and stir fry until chicken appears cooked and is no longer pink. Add zucchini and red bell peppers.

Continue stirring for 15 seconds, then add Kung Pao sauce.



Keep stirring until everything is cooked and coated with the sauce.

Finally, top with peanuts.

