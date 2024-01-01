Easy fried rice
MILWAUKEE - Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, shares an easy recipe for fried rice.
Turkey Ham Fried Rice
3 tablespoons oil, divided
2 eggs, beaten
¼ cup green onions, sliced
½ cup frozen peas & carrots
½ cup chopped turkey ham (or protein of choice)
3 cups precooked rice (chilled)
2-3 tablespoons Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade
Heat 2 tablespoons oil. When oil is hot, stir in eggs. Cook until it barely set. Remove from wok.
Add the remaining oil to the wok. Add onions and stir briefly.
Then add frozen peas and carrots, and continue stirring until they appear cooked. Add turkey ham and eggs back to the wok, then rice. While stirring, try to break rice apart using cooking tool. Keep stirring while drizzling Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade.
Stir to coat everything evenly with marinade. Enjoy!