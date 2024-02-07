Easy chocolate mousse; Satisfy your sweet tooth
MILWAUKEE - Jennifer Goldbeck, owner of Delicately Delicious, shows us an easy recipe for chocolate mousse.
Easy Chocolate Mousse
1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup corn syrup
10 oz chocolate chips
1. Beat the 1 1/2 cups cold heavy whipping cream with a whisk in a stand mixer or with a hand mixer until just past soft peaks. Set aside in fridge.
2. Measure chocolate chips and place in a larger heat proof bowl. Heat the 1/2 cup whipping cream and corn syrup in a glass measuring cup to just boiling.
3. Pour hot cream/corn syrup over the chocolate chips. Shake bowl to completely cover chips with cream. Let sit for a few minutes, then stir until smooth.
4. Add about 1/4 of the chocolate mixture to the whipped cream and fold in. Once most of the chocolate is incorporated, add more of the chocolate until you have one mixture.
5. Let set up in fridge for 4 hours, or until chilled and set.