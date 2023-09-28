DIY pumpkin spice latte; Fresh Thyme Market
MILWAUKEE - Fall has arrived and what better way to welcome the season with one of th most popular and sought out seasonal ingredients – pumpkin!
Fresh Thyme Market registered dietitian Meghan Sedivy shares her version of a pumpkin spice latte.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
1 pot fresh brewed coffee
2 ¼ cups milk
¾ cup vanilla creamer
⅓ cup pureed pumpkin
1 tsp pumpkin spice
Instructions
Brew a fresh pot of coffee.
In a medium saucepan, combine ¾ cup freshly brewed coffee with 2 ¼ cups milk and ¾ cup vanilla creamer. Bring this mixture to a soft bubble.
Pour the puréed pumpkin into the warm coffee mixture and stir to allow the pumpkin to disperse.
Sprinkle with 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice.
Pour your pumpkin latte evenly into 2 mugs and enjoy!