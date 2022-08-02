Expand / Collapse search

Spotting the red flags of dating burnout

MILWAUKEE - Burnout isn't just happening at work these days. Singles say they're feeling it in the dating world too! 

Camille Kostin from It's Just Lunch Milwaukee provides tips on how to spot dating burnout and overcome it.

Camille Kostin from It's Just Lunch Milwaukee provides tips on how to spot dating burnout and overcome it.

