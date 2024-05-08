Creative ways to celebrate Mother's Day
MILWAUKEE - Mother's Day is on Sunday. Fresh Thyme Market Registered Dietitian Meghan Sedivy shares creative ways to celebrate mom.
Gluten-Free-Dutch-Baby-Pancakes
DIY Face Mask
- 1 avocado
- 2 tablespoons plain yogurt
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- For 1 tablespoon honey.Mix all the ingredients thoroughly and apply to clean and dry skin. Leave the mask on for about 15 minutes and wash off with warm water. The omega fatty acids in avocado and olive oil help seal cracks between skin cells which will leave your skin feeling moisturized, plump and soft.
DIY Facial Scrub
- ¾ cup sugar
- 2/3 cup coconut oil
- 1/3 cup Himalayan pink salt
- 2 tbsp honey
- 10 drops each of peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils
- Mix all the ingredients thoroughly and store in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks.