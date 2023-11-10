Creating Thanksgiving pie boards
MILWAUKEE - You've heard of charcuterie boards. Butter boards and cream cheese boards even had a moment. How about a pie board? Fresh Thyme Market's Registered Dietitian Meghan Sedivy show us how to create a delightful dessert experience for Thanksgiving.
Pumpkin Pie Shooter
Ingredients
- 1 (4.5) oz.) package of grain-free Mexican shortbread cookies
- ⅔ cup of organic pecan halves
- 1 (8 oz.) package of dairy-free plain cream cheese, softened
- ¾ cup of Fresh Thyme organic powdered cane sugar
- 1 (15 oz.) can of organic pumpkin purée
- 1 tsp. of Fresh Thyme organic ground cinnamon, plus additional for garnish
- 1 tsp. Fresh Thyme organic vanilla extract
- 1 (9 oz.) container of frozen coconut whipped topping, thawed
Instructions
- In a food processor, place cookies and pecans. Cover and pulse until coarsely chopped. Set aside 3 tablespoons for garnish.
- Dietitian Tip: Our cookies are made with almond flour to keep this recipe grain and gluten free.
- In a medium bowl, beat dairy free cream cheese and powdered sugar with an electric mixer until smooth.
- Dietitian Tip: Dairy-free alternatives like cream cheese or coconut whip are a great way to create rich and creamy texture that you crave but that fit your lifestyle too. It also allows everyone at your holiday gathering the opportunity to enjoy a dessert and feel included in the meal regardless of their dietary lifestyle.
- Add in pumpkin, 1 tablespoon of cinnamon and vanilla and mix until well combined.
- Dietitian Tip: Pumpkin is a nutrient powerhouse, with more potassium than a banana, pumpkin consumption may help the body with electrolyte balance especially on a day where we may be consuming more salty foods than usual.
- To assemble, in 10 (4-oz.) glasses, layer half each of cookie crumb mixture, cream cheese alternative mixture, and coconut whipped topping. Repeat layers. Garnish with reserved 3 tablespoons. Cookie crumb mixture and additional cinnamon if desired.
Pie Board
Fill the pie board with seasonal favorites like apple streusel bites, mini cherry hand pies and pecan and blueberry mini pies.
Once pie portions are in place, add a variety of toppings to make the pie board come to life.