Creating craft mocktails with Sprecher

The new year is here and for many, that means cutting out, or cutting back, on alcohol for Dry January.



Caroline O'Halloran, Sprecher's director of hospitality, shows us some alcohol-free drinks to make with Sprecher sodas.





Sprecher Old Fashioned Mocktail

Ingredients

4 oz Sprecher Cherry Soda

2 oz Sprecher Orange Dream Soda

Dash of bitters

Fresh orange slices

Maraschino cherries

Instructions

Muddle fresh oranges and maraschino cherries in a rocks glass if desired. Add ice to the glass and then the Cherry Soda and Orange Dream Soda. Next add a dash of bitters and mix it up. Add fresh orange slices and maraschino cherries for garnish. Enjoy!



Sprecher Apple Thyme Mocktail

Ingredients

3 oz Apple Thyme Simple Syrup

1 oz Lemon Juice

4 oz Sprecher Honeycrisp Apple Soda

Apple slices for garnish

Dried Thyme sprigs for garnish



Apple Thyme Simple Syrup

1 cup Honeycrisp Apples

1 cup Water

1/2 cup Sugar

4 sprigs Dried Thyme



Instructions

To make the Apple Simple Syrup place apples, water, sugar, honey, and thyme into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook for 10-12 minutes stirring constantly. Remove from heat and let cool.

Fill a glass up with ice. Add the simple syrup, lemon juice, and Honeycrisp Apple Soda. Stir and garnish with apple slices and thyme if desired. Enjoy!



Check out Sprecher's cocktail and mocktail menu!

