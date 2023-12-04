Crab Rangoon; Easy holiday appetizer

Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, shares their recipe for crab rangoon.



Crab Rangoon

1 (8oz) package cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup chopped imitation crab meat, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chopped chives or green onion

1 package wonton wraps

1 egg white

2-3 cups oil for frying

Ying’s Sweet & Sour Sauce

Combine cream cheese, crab meat and chives in a mixing bowl and mix well with a fork or chopsticks. Place 1 heaping teaspoon of fillings in the middle of the wonton wrap, then brush all four edges with egg white. Hold wrap and lift up two opposite corners over the fillings, then join at the top, then add the other two corners. Pinch all the edges together to seal completely.

Heat oil in a wok or pot over medium heat. When oil is not, drop in 4-6 crab rangoons, fry about 3-5 minutes or until golden brown. Makes about 25 crab rangoons.

Serve crab rangoons with Ying’s Sweet & Sour Sauce

Notes:

1. When making the rangoons, make sure all sides are completely sealed.

2. The fried rangoons can be frozen in a zip lock bag once they are cooled.

3. Reheat them on a cookie sheet in oven preheated to 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

4. Leftover wraps should be stored frozen in a zip lock bag.

