On the Counter; Pathfinder Sour
MILWAUKEE - A simpler take on a sour. Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Agency, shares a recipe for his favorite summer cocktail.
Pathfinder Sour
1 ounce Pathfinder
.5 ounce Free Spirit Bourbon
.5 ounce Lime Juice
.5 ounce Orange Vanilla Syrup
1 ounce Egg White
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and hard shake for 12 seconds. Double strain into the empty half of the cocktail shake, then dry shake for 20-30 seconds. Roll into a Nick & Nora, and garnish with dehydrated citrus.