Cocktails to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shows us how to make two fun drinks to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.



The Tommy Margarita (From Chicago Mixologist Carlos Cuarta)

1 1/2 oz. tequila

3/4 oz. lime juice

1/4 oz. agave syrup

1/4 oz. cane syrup

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Salted rim and lime wedge

Shake together all ingredients with ice for 30 to 60 seconds. Strain into a glass that has been half dipped in lime juice, then coated with salt and filled with ice. Add lime wedge and ice.



Sparkling Hibiscus Margarita

1 1/2 oz blanco tequila infused with hibiscus tea

1/2 oz. Aperol or other bitter aperitivo

1/2 oz. Door County Cranberry liqueur or other fruit liqueur

3/4 oz. Hibiscus agave simple syrup

3/4 oz. Fresh lime juice

2 dashes orange bitters

1 oz. rosé champagne or sparkling wine

Glass: Coupe that has been prepared with sugar and salt

Garnish: Sugared hibiscus flower

To prepare glass: Chill coupe in freezer for 10 minutes. Then rub a lime wedge around the edge of the glass. Pour 2 teaspoons sugar and 2 teaspoons coarse Kosher or sea salt into a saucer. Dip edges of glass into sugar-salt mixture. Set aside.

To prepare cocktail: In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add tequila, aperol, Door County cherry liqueur, hibiscus agave simple syrup, fresh lime juice and orange bitters. Shake for 30 to 60 seconds, until well-chilled and shaker is slightly frosty. Double-strain into prepared glass, top with rosé champagne garnish with sugared hibiscus flower.



Hibiscus-Infused Tequila

1 cup blanco tequila

4 hibiscus tea bags or 4 tablespoons loose-leaf hibiscus flowers

Let tequila steep with hibiscus tea for at least 10 minutes, but no more than 20. Remove tea bags, and use tequila in recipe.

Hibiscus Agave Syrup

1 cup agave syrup

1 cup hot water

1 hibiscus tea bag or 1 tablespoon loose-leaf hibiscus flowers

Bring water to a boil. Add tea bag, and steep for at least 5 minutes. Stir in agave syrup until dissolved.

