Cocktails to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published 
Updated 11:41AM
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shows us how to make two fun drinks to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

MILWAUKEE - Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shows us how to make two fun drinks to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

The Tommy Margarita (From Chicago Mixologist Carlos Cuarta)
1 1/2 oz. tequila
3/4 oz. lime juice
1/4 oz. agave syrup
1/4 oz. cane syrup
Glass: Rocks
Garnish: Salted rim and lime wedge

Shake together all ingredients with ice for 30 to 60 seconds. Strain into a glass that has been half dipped in lime juice, then coated with salt and filled with ice. Add lime wedge and ice.

Sparkling Hibiscus Margarita
1 1/2 oz blanco tequila infused with hibiscus tea 
1/2 oz. Aperol or other bitter aperitivo
1/2 oz. Door County Cranberry liqueur or other fruit liqueur
3/4 oz. Hibiscus agave simple syrup
3/4 oz. Fresh lime juice
2 dashes orange bitters
1 oz. rosé champagne or sparkling wine
Glass: Coupe that has been prepared with sugar and salt
Garnish: Sugared hibiscus flower

To prepare glass: Chill coupe in freezer for 10 minutes. Then rub a lime wedge around the edge of the glass. Pour 2 teaspoons sugar and 2 teaspoons coarse Kosher or sea salt into a saucer. Dip edges of glass into sugar-salt mixture. Set aside. 
To prepare cocktail: In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add tequila, aperol, Door County cherry liqueur, hibiscus agave simple syrup, fresh lime juice and orange bitters. Shake for 30 to 60 seconds, until well-chilled and shaker is slightly frosty.  Double-strain into prepared glass, top with rosé champagne garnish with sugared hibiscus flower.

Hibiscus-Infused Tequila
1 cup blanco tequila
4 hibiscus tea bags or 4 tablespoons loose-leaf hibiscus flowers

Let tequila steep with hibiscus tea for at least 10 minutes, but no more than 20. Remove tea bags, and use tequila in recipe.

Hibiscus Agave Syrup
1 cup agave syrup
1 cup hot water
1 hibiscus tea bag or 1 tablespoon loose-leaf hibiscus flowers

Bring water to a boil. Add tea bag, and steep for at least 5 minutes. Stir in agave syrup until dissolved. 
 