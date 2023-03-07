Expand / Collapse search

Chocolate Depression Cake; Baking on a Budget

By Fox6 News Digital Team
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Do egg prices have you thinking twice about baking? Jennifer Goldbeck, owner of Delicately Delicious, shares the recipe for a dessert that's been around since the Great Depression and doesn't require eggs or butter!

Chocolate Depression Cake
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
1/3 cup cocoa powder
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
1 cup cold water
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1 TBSP distilled white vinegar
1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions:
1.  Set oven to 350 degrees.  If you are using an 8"x8" non-stick pan you can mix right in the pan, if you are using a regular metal or glass pan then line bottom with parchment.
2.  Mix all dry ingredients together with a whisk.  Make 3 small holes in the dry mix with a spoon.
3.  Mix remaining wet ingredients in a separate glass bowl.  Pour liquid into the holes (liquid will overflow the holes a bit).
4.  Stir until batter is smooth and just incorporated.
5.  Bake until a toothpick comes out just barely clean, about 30 minutes.
6.  Serve as-is, cut into squares.  You can also top with a sprinkle of powdered sugar, your favorite frosting, or whipped cream or ice cream!

