Celebrating National Zucchini Day with Hunger Task Force

Carmen Baldwin with Hunger Task Force shares a recipe for pumpkin zucchini chocolate chip muffins for National Zucchini Day.



Pumpkin Zucchini Chocolate Chip Muffins

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cup wheat flour or white flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp ground cloves

3/4 cup canned pumpkin puree

1 cup shredded zucchini squeezed of excess moisture

1/3 cup honey (or pure maple syrup)

1 tbsp olive or coconut oil

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

1/2 cup chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS

Wash your hands with soap and water.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves.

In a separate bowl, combine pumpkin, zucchini, honey, oil, egg and vanilla until well combined and smooth.

Whish in almond milk. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Gently fold in chocolate chips, reserving a few for sprinkling on top.

Bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Remove muffin pan from oven and allow muffins to cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove muffins from pan and transfer to wire rack to finish cooling.

NOTES

Optional: Add 1/2 cup of unsweetened shredded coconut to make these muffins a bit sweeter.



