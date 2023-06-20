Expand / Collapse search

Celebrating National Ice Cream Soda Day with Sprecher Brewing

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Today is National Ice Cream Soda Day and Sprecher Brewing is helping us celebrate!

Easy Ice Cream Soda
Find a tall glass (16 -20 oz recommended) along with a straw and spoon
Chill the glass in the freezer
Pick out your favorite flavor of soda
Add 2-3 scoops of ice cream to the glass
Pour the soda over the ice cream
Top with whipped cream and garnish it with a maraschino cherry, mini marshmallows or sprinkles.
Serve with a straw and spoon. 
 

