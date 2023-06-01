Celebrating Dinosaur Day
MILWAUKEE - Take a journey into the prehistoric world and celebrate Dinosaur Day! Speech-language pathologist and toy expert, Erika Cardamone, is showing off toys that not only ignite the imagination but also educate young minds about these magnificent creatures that once roamed the Earth.
Featured Products:
VR Dinosaurs Gift Set by Abacus Brands
Dino Transport Mission by Schleich
Dino World 40-piece Set by Magna-Tiles
Dig It Up! Deluxe Excavation Kit by MindWare
Dinosaur Floor Puzzle by MindWare’s Peaceable Kingdom
Dino Super Dome by Winston & Olive