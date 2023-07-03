Brandy slush; A Wisconsin summer staple
MILWAUKEE - Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shows us two ways to make a brandy slush.
Great Lakes Distillery Brandy Slush, from ‘Wisconsin Cocktails’
2 cups Brightonwoods apple brandy or other brandy
1/2 cup Good Land orange liqueur or other orange liqueur
12 oz. lemonade concentrate, thawed
12 oz. orange juice concentrate, thawed
6 green tea bags
7 cups water
Soda to top
Brew the tea in two cups of water, let steep according to directions. Stir together the tea, brandy, liqueur, lemonade concentrate, orange juice concentrate and remaining cups of water until well mixed. Pour into a container, and freeze for at least four hours or up to overnight. To serve, scoop one or two scoops of slush into a glass, then top with soda. Makes about 14 servings.
Traditional Brandy Slush
7 to 9 cups water, divided
2 cups sugar
4 green or black tea bags
12 oz. frozen lemonade concentrate
12 oz. frozen orange juice concentrate
2 cups brandy
Lemon-lime soda
In large saucepan heat 5 to 7 cups water. Stir in sugar, set aside to cool. Heat remaining 2 cups of water to boiling. In bowl steep tea bags in heated water according to directions. Cool. Stir in brandy and lemonade and orange juice concentrates. Taste. Add more brandy, or sugar or juice concentrate to taste. Pour into freezer bag or bucket and freeze overnight. To serve, add 1 or 2 scoops (about ¼ cup each) into large glass. Fill to top with lemon-lime flavored soda.