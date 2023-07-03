Brandy slush; A Wisconsin summer staple

Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shows us two ways to make a brandy slush.



Great Lakes Distillery Brandy Slush, from ‘ Wisconsin Cocktails ’

2 cups Brightonwoods apple brandy or other brandy

1/2 cup Good Land orange liqueur or other orange liqueur

12 oz. lemonade concentrate, thawed

12 oz. orange juice concentrate, thawed

6 green tea bags

7 cups water

Soda to top



Brew the tea in two cups of water, let steep according to directions. Stir together the tea, brandy, liqueur, lemonade concentrate, orange juice concentrate and remaining cups of water until well mixed. Pour into a container, and freeze for at least four hours or up to overnight. To serve, scoop one or two scoops of slush into a glass, then top with soda. Makes about 14 servings.

Traditional Brandy Slush

7 to 9 cups water, divided

2 cups sugar

4 green or black tea bags

12 oz. frozen lemonade concentrate

12 oz. frozen orange juice concentrate

2 cups brandy

Lemon-lime soda



In large saucepan heat 5 to 7 cups water. Stir in sugar, set aside to cool. Heat remaining 2 cups of water to boiling. In bowl steep tea bags in heated water according to directions. Cool. Stir in brandy and lemonade and orange juice concentrates. Taste. Add more brandy, or sugar or juice concentrate to taste. Pour into freezer bag or bucket and freeze overnight. To serve, add 1 or 2 scoops (about ¼ cup each) into large glass. Fill to top with lemon-lime flavored soda.