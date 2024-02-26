KENOSHA, Wis. - If you love to explore new restaurants, Kenosha is the place to be this week! 63 local hot spots are opening their doors for Kenosha Restaurant Week. Brian Kramp is seeing what’s on the menu at Blast from the Past Pizza.
Blast from the Past Pizza; Kenosha Restaurant Week
Show some love for 63 Kenosha hot spots during Kenosha Restaurant Week. Brian Kramp is seeing what’s on the menu at Blast from the Past Pizza.
Visiting Blast From the Past Pizza during Kenosha Restaurant Week
Show some love for 63 Kenosha hot spots during Kenosha Restaurant Week. Brian Kramp is seeing what’s on the menu at Blast from the Past Pizza.