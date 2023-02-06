Jennifer Goldbeck, owner of Delicately Delicious, joins us with the recipe for an elegant dessert that's easy to make.



Berries & Cream Pavlova

1 cup Sugar, preferably superfine

1.5 teaspoons cornstarch

4 large egg whites, at room temperature

1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar or .25 teaspoon cream of tartare

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract (optional)

1.5 pints strawberries, 2 half pints of raspberries, blackberries or other berries, or about 3 cups of sliced peaches, nectarines or kiwis.



Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 275 degrees.

2. Line 1 (or 2 if making individual size)baking sheets with parchment paper.

3. If not using superfine sugar, beat the sugar in a food processor for 15 seconds, or put the sugar on a pan on a piece of parchment on 400 degrees for about 6 minutes before proceeding.

4. Mix the sugar and cornstarch together. Combine the egg white and the vinegar or cream of tartar in a large clean, dry bowl and beat at a medium (stand mixer) or high speed (handheld mixer) until the egg whites are creamy and hold a soft shape when the beaters are lifted. Gradually add the sugar mixture a heaping teaspoon at a time, taking 2.5-3 minutes in all; you should have a stiff, creamy meringue.

5. For a single large pavlova, scrape the meringue onto the parchment and sculpt the mass into a 7" diameter dome. Bake the pavlova for 45 minutes to an hour until it is very light golden brown. It should look dry on the surface and may be cracked, but will have a marshmallowy, spongey texture on the inside.

(For 4 individual pavlovas, scoop equal portions of the meringue onto parchment lined pans and bake for 35-45 minutes)

6. Cool to room temp, storing on a plate lightly covered with Saran Wrap at room temperature.

7. When ready to serve, beat the cream to soft peaks. Add the vanilla and powdered sugar and whip until it is to stiff peaks. Top meringues with whipped cream and garnish with fruit.



