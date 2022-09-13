MILWAUKEE - Research shows there are several benefits to family meals. Yet, busy schedules can get in the way of families dining together regularly.
Jessica Lahner from Carroll University shares why eating together is so important and how families can keep it up.
Benefits of regular family meals
