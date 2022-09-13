Expand / Collapse search

Benefits of regular family meals

Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Research shows there are several benefits to family meals. Yet, busy schedules can get in the way of families dining together regularly. 

Jessica Lahner from Carroll University shares why eating together is so important and how families can keep it up.
 

Benefits of regular family meals

Jessica Lahner from Carroll University shares why eating together is so important and how families can keep it up.

2022 Emmy Awards: Moments generating buzz
article

2022 Emmy Awards: Moments generating buzz

Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp – the morning after the Emmys.

Lannon boil order issued due to water main breaks; valid thru Sept. 14
article

Lannon boil order issued due to water main breaks; valid thru Sept. 14

The Village of Lannon has issued an order to boil water because of water main breaks.