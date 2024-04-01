Beef and broccoli stir fry recipe

Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, shares an easy recipe for beef and broccoli stir fry.

Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry

INGREDIENTS:

½ lb. skirt steak

3 tablespoons Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce

3 tablespoons oil

1 1/2 cups broccoli florets

1/3 cup thinly-sliced carrot

1-2 cloves garlic, finely chopped



Prepare Ingredients

Cut beef into thin slices and put into mixing bowl. Stir in 2 teaspoons Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce and 2 teaspoons oil, then mix well.

Stir-Fry

Heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat in a preheated wok or skillet. Stir in broccoli and carrot, stir-fry for 30 seconds or until broccoli is tender, but still crunchy. Don’t overcook. Remove from heat and set aside.

Heat the remaining oil and add garlic, stir until aromatic, then add beef. Stir-fry until beef is lightly browned. Add the sauce, broccoli and carrot. Stir-fry until everything is evenly coated with sauce.

Tip:

Cut broccoli into small, even pieces. Do not overcook.

When broccoli stems turn darker green, they are done.

Do not fill wok too full, it will make it hard to stir.

