Baking with Barichello: Apple donuts
MILWAUKEE - When life gives you too many apples…make apple donuts!
Stephanie Barichello is in the kitchen this morning with a recipe your whole family will enjoy.
Baked Apple Donuts
Ingredients:
- ½ cup (1 stick) salted butter, room temp
- ½ cup brown sugar, packed
- 1 egg
- 1 ¼ cups applesauce (homemade or store bought)
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 ½ tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
**For my applesauce – all I did was steam and purée my different varieties of apples. I was content with the sweetness, so I did not add any extra flavoring.
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325° F. Grease donut pan with butter or cooking spray.
- Cream together butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a large mixing bowl until fluffy.
- Add egg and applesauce, mix until blended.
- Stir the flour and baking powder into the batter until just combined. (You can do this by hand or with the mixer)
- Fill each mold 2/3 with batter. (You can use a piping bag, ice cream scoop, spoon, etc.)
- Bake 10 to 14 minutes. Let cool slightly on a wire rack.
- Combine ¼ cup granulated sugar and 1 tbs cinnamon in a medium, shallow bowl. Brush each donut with some melted butter and then dip in the cinnamon sugar mixture.