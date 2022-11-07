Baking with Barichello: Apple donuts

Expand / Collapse search

Fox6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - When life gives you too many apples…make apple donuts! 

Stephanie Barichello is in the kitchen this morning with a recipe your whole family will enjoy.

Baked Apple Donuts

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup (1 stick) salted butter, room temp
  • ½ cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1 egg
  • 1 ¼ cups applesauce (homemade or store bought)
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 ½ tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

**For my applesauce – all I did was steam and purée my different varieties of apples. I was content with the sweetness, so I did not add any extra flavoring.

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 325° F. Grease donut pan with butter or cooking spray.
  • Cream together butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a large mixing bowl until fluffy.
  • Add egg and applesauce, mix until blended.
  • Stir the flour and baking powder into the batter until just combined. (You can do this by hand or with the mixer)
  • Fill each mold 2/3 with batter. (You can use a piping bag, ice cream scoop, spoon, etc.)
  • Bake 10 to 14 minutes. Let cool slightly on a wire rack.
  • Combine ¼ cup granulated sugar and 1 tbs cinnamon in a medium, shallow bowl. Brush each donut with some melted butter and then dip in the cinnamon sugar mixture.