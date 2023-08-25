Back-to-school toys

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - As summer winds down, it's time to transition to some educational toys and games to jump start play and learning. Speech-language pathologist and toy expert, Erika Cardamone, shares hands-on, educational toys that sharpen minds through creativity, social-emotional development and play. 

Featured Products:
My Fun Day by SimplyFun
Cranium 25th Anniversary Edition
Space Crusade by The Learning Journey International
The Great Big Book of Really Hard Puzzles by Highlights
Bumpas by Good Soul Brands