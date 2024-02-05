Authentic Chinese potstickers; Ring in the Year of the Dragon
MILWAUKEE - Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, teaches us how to make tasty potstickers to help ring in Lunar New Year.
Potstickers
½ lb ground pork
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
3 tablespoons chopped green onions
1-2 teaspoons chopped ginger (optional)
1 teaspoon sesame oil
2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 teaspoon salt
1 package potsticker/dumpling wrappers
Instructions:
Mix meat with water little by little, stirring in one direction until water is completely absorbed.
Add soy sauce, black pepper, green onions, ginger, sesame oil and 1 tablespoon of the oil, and mix well.
Make the Dumplings:
Hold one wrapper at a time, scoop 1 heaping teaspoon filling and put it in the center of the wrapper.
To seal, brush the perimeter of the wrapper with water.
Fold wrapper over the filling to make a half moon shape. Press the edges together to seal.
Pan-fry the Dumplings:
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium-high heat, swirl.
Stand dumplings upright in skillet side-by-side for about 1 minute or until bottoms are browned.
Add 2-3 tablespoons water. Cover and cook for 3 minutes or until water evaporates.
Remove lid and transfer dumplings to a serving plate.
Repeat the process with the rest of the dumplings. Makes about 30 dumplings.
Serve with Ying’s Potsticker Sauce.