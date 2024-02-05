Authentic Chinese potstickers; Ring in the Year of the Dragon

Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, teaches us how to make tasty potstickers to help ring in Lunar New Year.





Potstickers

½ lb ground pork

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

3 tablespoons chopped green onions

1-2 teaspoons chopped ginger (optional)

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 package potsticker/dumpling wrappers

Instructions:

Mix meat with water little by little, stirring in one direction until water is completely absorbed.

Add soy sauce, black pepper, green onions, ginger, sesame oil and 1 tablespoon of the oil, and mix well.



Make the Dumplings:

Hold one wrapper at a time, scoop 1 heaping teaspoon filling and put it in the center of the wrapper.

To seal, brush the perimeter of the wrapper with water.

Fold wrapper over the filling to make a half moon shape. Press the edges together to seal.

Pan-fry the Dumplings:

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium-high heat, swirl.

Stand dumplings upright in skillet side-by-side for about 1 minute or until bottoms are browned.

Add 2-3 tablespoons water. Cover and cook for 3 minutes or until water evaporates.

Remove lid and transfer dumplings to a serving plate.

Repeat the process with the rest of the dumplings. Makes about 30 dumplings.



Serve with Ying’s Potsticker Sauce.

