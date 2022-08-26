Expand / Collapse search

Add Mexican Fiesta to your 'to-do' list this weekend!

By
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Brhett Vickery gets a preview of what's in store at Mexican Fiesta this weekend.

Mexican Fiesta is back this weekend at Maier Festival Park

Brhett Vickery gets a preview of what's in store at Mexican Fiesta this weekend.

Fun for the whole family at Mexican Fiesta

Brhett Vickery gets a preview of what's in store at Mexican Fiesta this weekend.

Navigating the car-buying process
article

Navigating the car-buying process

The experts share advice to avoid some common car-buying mistakes.

All-abilities playground opening in Sheboygan
article

All-abilities playground opening in Sheboygan

Jackie Erdman joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.