MILWAUKEE - WMSE Radio 91.7FM has been a source for diverse music programming in Milwaukee for more than 40 years. Half of those years they’ve held a chili cook-off to celebrate the station. Amelia Jones is at Semolina MKE with information on this weekend’s 21st Annual WMSE Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser.
This Sunday, you can taste over 40 different chili’s from restaurants, cafes, and caterers from all over Milwaukee at the 21st Annual WMSE Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser.
Sampling Semolina MKE's chili for the 21st Annual WMSE Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser
