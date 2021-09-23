Open Record: Pay up & get paid

As COVID-19 cases surge in southeast Wisconsin, demand for testing has skyrocketed. Some test sites are busier than they've ever been, while some can't keep tests in stock. Plus, Wisconsin is holding on to hundreds of millions of dollars and it belongs to you. In today's episode of Open Record, Contact 6's Jenna Sachs talks about two consumer issues in the headlines. Jenna will explain the demand at local COVID-19 testing sites, and what people will encounter trying to get one. She also talks about the state's unclaimed property. Where does it come from and how can you find out if you're owed money? In today's Off the Record segment, we call out some of our favorite people who are habitually late.

