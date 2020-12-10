Open Record: V-Day in America

It was March 11, 2020 when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Nine months later, the FDA is on the verge of granting emergency approval of a coronavirus vaccine. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire dig into today's hearing and impending decision.

This day-long meeting centers around Pfizer's application for emergency approval of the vaccine. Bryan and Amanda talk about when Wisconsin could see the first shots, if approval is granted. The team also talks about initial phases for distribution and the thought some people won't want to get the vaccine. Can employers force employees to get it?

