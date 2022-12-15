Open Record: Unmasking producer Pete

For the last 11 years, he's been behind the scenes, an undercover operative, and stakeout specialist. FOX6 Investigators could never reveal his real identity until now. In this episode of Open Record, we unmask Producer Pete. The I-Team and Contact 6 members share laughs and memories with FOX6 Investigative Producer, Stephen Davis, as he gets ready to embark on a new career with Milwaukee Public Schools. Plus, a festive Off the Record question has us examining how we eat candy canes.

