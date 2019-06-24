Open Record: The art of surveillance

Throughout September, we are revisiting some of our favorite podcast episodes from the past three years. This week, we take you inside the surveillance van with Producer Pete. As we continue to work on new material for the future, please enjoy this encore presentation The Art of Surveillance. In this episode of Open Record, Jenna Sachs and Bryan Polcyn are joined by guest host Producer Pete. Pete gives the team an inside perspective of what his job as an investigative producer entails. Plus, Bryan pulls a recorded call out of the vault that's been a secret -- until now.

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have an idea for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.