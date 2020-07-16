Open Record Special Edition: What's the plan?

MILWAUKEE -- Will everything be done virtually? Will students learn under the same roof for part of the 2020-21 school year? School boards, teachers, and families are wrestling with what this next school year will look like and the lasting impact it could have on the kids, mom and dad's jobs, and everyone's health. In this special edition of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite FOX6 reporter (and mom) Amy DuPont on the episode. The team talks about the upcoming meeting among Milwaukee Public Schools officials where MPS hopes to generate a better idea of how schools will navigate learning come fall.







You'll also hear about the many unanswered questions school districts across Southeast Wisconsin are trying to answer as parents wait to hear what the future holds. Those issues include what this means for jobs, the health impact of kids not returning to school, and the other social services families in our area use on a regular basis.



Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 and other timely issues here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.



