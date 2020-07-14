Open Record Special Edition: The first 100 homicides

MILWAUKEE -- COVID-19 may be killing more than just those who are sick. In Milwaukee, some say the fallout from the pandemic is helping to drive a spike in homicides. It's been an especially violent year so far in the city of Milwaukee and of the dozens of homicides, there's a common thread among many.



In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire explain where those homicides are happening and why nearly one-third of the victims not only knew their killers...they lived with them.







The team explains how they broke down information from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office and the patterns that came about while mapping out homicide data. You'll also hear what people in one neighborhood have to say about the killings on their block and the response from Milwaukee Police Department about the uptick in homicides in the city.



Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 and other timely issues here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.





