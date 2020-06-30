Open Record Special Edition: One-on-one with MPD Chief Morales

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales recently sat down with FOX6 to talk exclusively about recent issues: Accountability within the department, defunding the police, and policy changes.



In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite FOX6 reporter Aaron Maybin on the episode to talk about his candid conversation with the chief.







Aaron shares the answers Chief Morales gave him to things regarding crowd management tactics, department retirements and resignations, and the different stages of 'defunding.' The team also digs into the city's homicide numbers -- why are they up? Plus, Aaron gives us a behind-the-scenes look at how he prepared for the interview with Chief Morales.



Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 and other timely issues here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.



