Open Record Special Edition: Masks and mandates

MILWAUKEE -- Controversies are flaring back up across Wisconsin as the number of COVID-19 cases increase. Should bars be allowed to stay open? Should wearing masks in Milwaukee be mandatory? In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite FOX6 reporter Jason Calvi on the episode to talk about what's going on in Milwaukee in regards to the coronavirus.







The team also gets into the uptick in positive cases and the decision in Madison to once again tighten restrictions on bars and restaurants.



Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 and other timely issues here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.



