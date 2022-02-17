Open Record: Presumed innocent

Following the November tragedy at the Waukesha parade, Wisconsin lawmakers have put the state's bail system on trial. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn shares the details of his latest investigation into bail reform. Bryan explains what bail is, how it's used, and why it's important. Hear about the proposals coming from Republican lawmakers and what the other side has to say about it. Plus, you'll hear from a little girl who was injured in the parade while marching with her dance team. Bryan also explains what other states are doing and have done regarding bail reform.

