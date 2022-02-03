Open Record: Politics of public safety

The continued surge in violent crime is happening at the same time when politics are heating up again. The Wisconsin legislation is holding hearings and debates. and the governor's race is beginning to take shape. On top of that, Milwaukee is just a few weeks away from its first primary election for mayor in nearly 20 years without an incumbent. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about the politics of public safety. Jason explains what's at stake in the race for Milwaukee mayor as well as what recent polls say are the top issues for voters. They also dive into state-city relations and how the issue of public safety is also impacting the race for governor.

