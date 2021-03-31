Open Record: Inside baseball

Baseball fans, it's finally here! Thursday marks Brewers Opening Day 2021. Plans are in place at American Family Field to ensure fans, staff, and players are safe. It's been 18 months since Brewers fans have watched their team play in person. In this episode of Open Record, Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite FOX6 Sports Director Tim Van Vooren and FOX6 reporter Christina Van Zelst on to talk about the excitement surrounding Opening Day.

Christina will talk about the protocols in place for the 12,000 fans enjoying the game Thursday as well as other COVID-19 guidelines fans will see at American Family Field. Tim gets us caught up on what we might expect from the 2021 Brewers from a player and coaching standpoint. You'll also hear how Brewers Opening Day guidelines compare to other ballparks across the country. Plus, in today's Off the Record segment, we debate a popular Easter sweet: Peeps. Are you all about the marshmallow treat or do you skip over those on the store shelves?

If you have a question for our Off the Record segment or have an issue or story for the FOX6 Investigators, email us HERE.

For the latest Brewers and American Family Field news, click HERE.