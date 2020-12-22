Deff-initely Milwaukee: Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin's Patti Habeck

During the pandemic, non-profits like Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin have provided lifesaving food and resources for more and more people in need. The person coordinating the efforts to tackle hunger is President and CEO Patti Habeck. In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh sits down with Patti to talk about the road to solving food insecurity.

You'll also learn how an interest in Game Theory helped Patti prepare for the pandemic and the increasing number of people getting help for the first time. Plus, Patti tells us about a magical childhood experience at the MECCA and how she ended up in a car with Johnny Cash.

