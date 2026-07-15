Zoo Interchange motorcycle crash, 2 people injured

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The Brief A motorcycle crash on the Zoo Interchange left two people injured, one critically, on Wednesday, July 15. The crash happened on the system ramp from I-41 southbound to I-94 eastbound. The ramp was closed for the MCSO Reconstruction Unit to investigate.



Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash on the Zoo Interchange on Wednesday evening, July 15.

Accident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle crash happened at 7 p.m. on the system ramp from southbound I-41 to eastbound I-94.

Sheriff's deputies and the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived on scene and took two people to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of injuries. One man is in critical condition, and one woman is in stable condition.

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The sheriff's office is investigating the crash and the MCSO Reconstruction Unit has been deployed to map the scene and preserve evidence. The Zoo Interchange ramp from southbound I-41 to eastbound I-94 will remain closed for about three hours.

If you're heading this way, use an alternate route.