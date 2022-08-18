Zoo a la Carte: Summer tradition with food, tunes

Animals and good food—that’s what Milwaukee County Zoo a la Carte is all about.

There’s a delicious experience you can have this weekend alongside all your favorite animals.

Ask anyone who has attended before, Zoo a la Carte is all about…

"The food, the people, the animals," said William O’Keefe.

He says a la Carte is one of the many reasons to come to the zoo throughout the year.

"Support the animals and the wonderful zoo we have," he said.

As one of the zoo’s biggest events, people have been waiting for its return following the pandemic.

"We are thrilled to be back and we feel like for the visitors too there’s pent-up demand for stuff like this and, of course, summer. It’s a last blast for a la carte at the zoo," said Jennifer Diliberti, public relations manager for the Milwaukee County Zoo

A la Carte features 20 local restaurants plus its usual zoo concession items.

"We have a couple new vendors this year like Crawdaddy's, Milwaukii, Mama Bev’s bakery. We also have some of our staples as well like Thunder Bay grill and Saz’s. We have our traditional favorites plus new ones as well," she said.

And you can’t forget about the animals.

"What better backdrop of our animals, lions, elephants, seals. We really have a wonderful collection,"

There’s plenty of entertainment too.

Headliners include the Spin Doctors, the Plain White T’s, and De la Buena—all performing at the Caribou main stage.



