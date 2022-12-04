Zion, Illinois shooting: 5 shot, including 4 high schoolers

article

Zion police responded to a report of multiple gunshots near 18th and Horeb that wounded five people on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Officers arrived to find several victims inside a residence. Four high school-aged juveniles were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were later treated and released from the hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said the fifth victim, an 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.