Zachariah Anderson trial; mistrial avoided after agreement

Attorneys in the trial of Zachariah Anderson came to an agreement Wednesday, March 1 – avoiding a possible mistrial – after proceedings were stalled the previous day.

Anderson is charged with killing Rosalio Gutierrez and hiding his body – which has never been found. Anderson's ex-girlfriend was dating Gutierrez at the time he disappeared in 2020.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said, per the agreement, the defense does not intend to have any evidence as it relates to the Denny rule. The state will not request a mistrial as a result.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Rosalio Gutierrez, Zachariah Anderson

The Denny rule states, if the defense wants to blame a third party for a crime, it requires pre-trial hearings to show motive, opportunity and direct connection. The issue arose in court Tuesday, when the defense pointed to a text that Anderson's ex-girlfriend received from a friend days before Gutierrez disappeared.

Graveley said Wednesday that there is a mutual understanding about what was said in the defense's opening statement, which could be seen in different ways. He asked if curative instructions can be read at the conclusion of the defense's opening statement when the jury returns Thursday morning.

The defense team was excused to the judge's chambers for an off-the-record talk with Anderson.