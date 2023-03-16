Zachariah Anderson trial: Detective testifies, burn pit contents discussed

Prosecutors in Zachariah Anderson's homicide trial could rest their case Friday, March 17 after a lead detective spent Thursday on the witness stand.

Anderson is accused of killing Rosalio Gutierrez and hiding his body in 2020. Police showed up to Gutierrez's apartment on May 19, 2020. Anderson's ex-girlfriend, Sadie Beacham, was dating Gutierrez at the time and called 911 when she came across a bloody scene inside the apartment.

"There were accusations made by Ms. Beacham that Mr. Anderson was listening in on her conversations – and tracking her as well," Kenosha Police Det. Vincente Correa testified.

Police went to Anderson's home and obtained a search warrant – and later subpoenaed Amazon purchase records for items bought in the weeks before Gutierrez disappeared. The records showed two GPS tracking devices were purchased, Correa said.

Police also recovered turn-by-turn directions to Kenosha from Anderson's phone days before Gutierrez disappeared.

When police arrived at the Kenosha apartment, Correa there were no immediate signs of forced entry consistent with where the blood was.

"The person from the inside had opened that door to the outside," Correa said.

Jean buttons found in fire pit at Zachariah Anderson's home, displayed as evidence at trial on March 16

Later that day, at Anderson's Mequon home, police found a number of items they believed were of interest – including $50,000 cash withdrawn two days before Gutierrez disappeared. In a still-smoldering fire pit at the home, investigators found jean buttons, underwear and what's believed to be remnants of steel-toed boots suspected of being worn by Anderson.

"There were no web searches on how to clean up a crime scene?" Defense Attorney Nicole Muller asked.

"I don't recall at all seeing how to clean up a crime scene," answered Corera.

Correa said he has never spent so much time on, or been part of a case that's involved so much evidence, in his more than 10 years with the Kenosha Police Department.

The state is expected to rest its case Friday.