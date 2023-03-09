Zachariah Anderson trial; cellmate testifies he heard confession

The jury in the trial of Zachariah Anderson heard from more witnesses Thursday, March 9 – including his former cellmate.

Anderson is accused of killing Rosalio Gutierrez in 2020 and then hiding his body. Marquan Washington testified that, while he and Anderson were cellmates, Anderson confessed to the killing.

"Laying there, reading my book. (Anderson) shouted in his sleep," Washington said, describing a night when Anderson had a nightmare. "He said, ‘Die, die, die (expletive.)’"

Washington said he asked Anderson about the case. Anderson is also accused of stalking Gutierrez, who was his ex-girlfriend's love interest at the time of his disappearance.

"I told (Anderson) to look me in my eyes that you didn’t do it, he jumped down from the bed and looked me in the eye and said, ‘I did it. That’s why I have the nightmares,'" Washington said.

Zachariah Anderson in court Thursday, March 9

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley asked about a nickname Anderson had in prison.

"He told me they called him Houdini because of his case, and he basically made a body disappear," said Washington. "That is why they call him Houdini."

Gutierrez's body was never found. Washington testified that Anderson described the killing and what happened to the body.

Marquan Washington testifies in trial of Zachariah Anderson

"(Anderson) said that he had seen this person, he stabbed them – he stabbed them, and then he blacked out," Washington said. "He eventually wrapped the body in garbage bags and took the trash out. I asked what he meant like dumpster, and he told me, ‘Once it’s gone, it’s gone."

After lunch, the prosecution called three more witnesses to the stand. Court ended at 2 p.m. Thursday. There is no time set for when the trial will resume due to the weather, but detectives are expected to testify when it does.