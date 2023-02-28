Zachariah Anderson murder trial: Opening statements, testimony begin

A Kenosha County jury is hearing opening statements on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the homicide trial of a man accused of killing his ex's new boyfriend.

Zachariah Anderson is charged with stalking his ex and killing Rosalio Gutierrez in May 2020. Anderson is also charged with hiding Gutierrez's body – which has not been found nearly three years later.

Rosalio Gutierrez, Zachariah Anderson

A 14-person jury of nine women and five men were selected on Monday to hear the case.

Anderson's trial first began nearly a year ago. However, an issue with a witness' statements resulted in a mistrial.

Judge Bruce Schroeder, who also presided over the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, has set aside two weeks for the Anderson trial.

Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder

This is a developing story.