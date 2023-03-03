Zachariah Anderson trial: State's case back in front of jury

Testimony in the Kenosha County trial of Zachariah Anderson is back on for Friday, March 3. The state is presenting its case to the jury.

Prosecutors accuse Anderson of killing Rosalio Gutierrez, hiding his body, and destroying evidence of the crime. Gutierrez's body has never been found.

Thursday began with the defense finishing its opening statement, which was put on hold earlier in the week after the defense alluded to Beacham being a possible suspect who investigators never looked at.

Zachariah Anderson

"Yet they wanted to go with the narrative that it must have been Mr. Anderson," said Nicole Muller, defense attorney.

After the defense finished its opening statement, Judge Bruce Schroeder instructed the jury to disregard portions of the opening statement that named people other than Anderson as possible suspects in the crime.

This is a developing story.