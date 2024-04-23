Victory Over Violence: Milwaukee students learn prevention methods

article

Youth Victory over Violence Week kicked off Tuesday at Milwaukee Excellence Charter School.

Now in its third year, the program teaches young people about the dangers of violence. Students will also learn more about different methods of violence prevention.

"Declaring Youth Victory Over Violence is not about lip service or platitudes, but about actually requiring community stakeholders, like the ones here today, to do and be better," said Ald. Andrea Pratt. "It's about accepting accountability and learning to pivot in crucial moments. It's about offering opportunities and resources. It's about understanding that life is more valuable than any money, a car or imagined disrespect."

Topics that will be covered during Youth Victory Over Violence Week include: Gun Violence, Criminal Law 101, Sexual Violence, Mental Health and Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse.