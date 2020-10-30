Your Take: How will young voters impact the 2020 election?

Will 2020 be the year of the young voter?

FOX6 Anchor Stephanie Grady recently sat down with two local college students to get their take on the importance of the Nov. 3 election and what they think is the number one issue among young voters.

Quinn Anderson is the treasurer of the College Republicans at UW-Milwaukee. Braden Kundert is with the College Democrats at Carthage College.

For some current college students, the Nov. 3 election will mark the first time their ballots will be counted in a presidential race.

