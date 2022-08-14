Police seek man wanted for fatal shooting at youth football game in Lancaster

Police are searching for a man accused of a fatal shooting at a youth football game in Lancaster Saturday night.

Yaqub Salik Talib has an active warrant out for his arrest in connection with the shooting.

This happened just before 9 p.m., when police were called about shots fired at Lancaster Community Park on Jefferson Street.

There was a youth football game going on, and officers were told about an argument between coaches and referees.

A fight started among the coaching staff, and police said Talib pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting another man.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not released the name of the victim, but family and friends identified him as Mike Hickmon.

Hickmon coaches for Dragon Elite Academy. His 9-year-old son is on the team and witnessed the shooting.

"It’s just not that important. It’s not. It’s not that serious," coach Kerry Lewis said. "No one should be coming to a 9-year-olds game and be fearful for their life or maybe gets shot while playing football. This has to stop."

Parents who were at the game said their first reaction when they heard gunfire was to find their children and run.

Some parents said their children are so traumatized that they may never play sports again.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Police are working to find Talib. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756.