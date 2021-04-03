WSP: 51-year-old man arrested near Fond du Lac for 5th OWI

article

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 51-year-old man from Waushara County on suspicion of operating while intoxicated near Fond du Lac on Saturday morning, April 3.

According to WSP, a trooper stopped the man for speeding after receiving a complaint on southbound I-41 around 10:30 a.m.

The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested after taking field sobriety tests.

An evidentiary blood draw was taken, and he was booked in the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple charges. He allegedly had open intoxicants and narcotics in the car.

If convicted, it would be the man's fifth OWI offense. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

